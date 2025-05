By Ben Lewis-D’Anna, Marketing Lead, UK & Europe at Blackbaud

Ask any HR or talent leader what their biggest challenge is right now, and chances are, they’ll all say the same thing: attracting, engaging, and retaining talent.

With skill shortages showing no signs of slowing down1, companies are under increasing pressure to stand out – not just with competitive salaries or flexible working, but with something that truly resonates with today’s workforce: purpose.

Because here’s the thing – people want more than a job. They want to feel like their work has meaning. They want to see their values reflected by their employers. And, more than anything, they want to know that the organisation they’re part of is committed to making a real impact, both in the workplace and the world.

So, what does that mean for you? Well, it means that social impact is your strongest employer brand narrative. Here’s why.

Aligns with today’s workforce culture.

A Deloitte study shows that 75% of Gen Z and Millennials look at an organisation’s community engagement and societal impact when considering a potential employer. What’s more, nearly half (44%) have turned down jobs because the company didn’t align with their personal ethics.2

This shows that candidates are actively seeking out organisations that make a tangible difference, whether through supporting social causes, prioritising sustainability, or fostering a culture of inclusion. And when they find genuine alignment with their values? They don’t just clock in, they buy in - to your company, your culture, and your mission.

Helps boost engagement and reduce attrition.

Employees who feel connected to their company’s mission are both more productive and loyal. In fact, research suggests that workers who believe their organisation makes a positive impact in the community are twice as likely to stay for more than two years.3

Expands the talent pool, helping businesses attract a diverse pipeline.

Candidates from underrepresented backgrounds, in particular, are looking for companies that prioritise DEI, accessibility, and community engagement – now more than ever. By embedding these values into your employer brand, you send a clear message to prospective employees that your organisation is a place where everyone authentically belongs; and can support the causes that matter most to them.

Strengthens stakeholder relationships.

While social impact is good for employees, it’s also great for business. UK consumers are increasingly making purchasing decisions based on a company’s values, with:

85% saying they're more likely to support a brand with purpose and; 4

1 in 3 saying they’ve cut ties with brands because of sustainability and ethical concerns.4

It’s clear that strong social impact not only enhances your employer brand to talent, it also drives long-term business value to shareholders and investors.

How to integrate CSR into your employer brand

Building social impact into your employer brand story requires more than the one-off volunteering day or CSR report. Instead, purpose must be woven into your company culture in a way that feels real, tangible, and actionable. Here’s how:

Let employees take the lead and give them the chance to champion the causes they care about through volunteering, giving, and advocacy opportunities.

Make it easy to get involved by offering paid volunteer days, donation matching, and partnerships with organisations that align with your company’s values.

Prove your impact by sharing real stories and data about the difference your organisation is making - both externally and with your own employees

Collaborate with your colleagues. Meaningful social impact isn't the sole responsibility of the DEI team, the CSR team, or the HR team – success is achieved when these teams work together to ensure the overall business proposition allows for employees to show up authentically, influence business outcomes, and connect to the causes that matter.

At the end of the day, the companies winning the competition for talent aren’t always the ones offering the best salaries or perks. They’re the ones that stand for something. So, as you refine your employer brand, ask yourself: Is your company giving people a reason to join and stay?

Let’s Talk

Looking to build a stronger employer brand, attract more diverse talent, or boost employee engagement and customer loyalty? Our team of social impact experts are here to help you create a people-centric strategy that drives real change.

Get in touch