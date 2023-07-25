Read this article to find out how organisations can ensure that their employees are not experiencing burnout while also ensuring optimum productivity.

Many organisations might have the best workforce, but what if they are not in the best shape?

Yes, employees at most organisations might be headed towards or already experiencing burnout. The escalating costs of living and the ongoing socio-economic-political crisis have made work-related fatigue even worse. The global workforce is now experiencing “The Great Fatigue,” and many businesses are struggling to find and retain talent. Is it possible to achieve higher productivity without burning out employees? Read more to find out.

The world was presented with unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19 in the last few years, which changed the way people and organisations operate. Work-from-home became the new norm, and there were various trends that followed, such as The Great Resignation, Rage Applying, and Quiet Quitting.

Now that the pandemic is ending, the return to offices and commuting has left many people feeling more tired than ever, and the increased workload has left employees stretched too thin. Employees experiencing burnout are no longer consenting to or able to give their 100% every day. This situation is termed “The Great Fatigue.” Employees across the globe are experiencing an extremely overwhelming feeling of emotional fatigue. The last gleam of discretionary energy has, in many cases, been shelled out.