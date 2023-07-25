Read this article to find out how organisations can ensure that their employees are not experiencing burnout while also ensuring optimum productivity.

Many organisations might have the best workforce, but what if they are not in the best shape?
Yes, employees at most organisations might be headed towards or already experiencing burnout. The escalating costs of living and the ongoing socio-economic-political crisis have made work-related fatigue even worse. The global workforce is now experiencing “The Great Fatigue,” and many businesses are struggling to find and retain talent. Is it possible to achieve higher productivity without burning out employees? Read more to find out.
The world was presented with unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19 in the last few years, which changed the way people and organisations operate. Work-from-home became the new norm, and there were various trends that followed, such as The Great Resignation, Rage Applying, and Quiet Quitting.
Now that the pandemic is ending, the return to offices and commuting has left many people feeling more tired than ever, and the increased workload has left employees stretched too thin. Employees experiencing burnout are no longer consenting to or able to give their 100% every day. This situation is termed “The Great Fatigue.” Employees across the globe are experiencing an extremely overwhelming feeling of emotional fatigue. The last gleam of discretionary energy has, in many cases, been shelled out.
The entire pandemic situation took a toll on people’s mental and physical well-being. Many employees are still experiencing the effects of the pandemic when it comes to the amount of responsibility they are being asked to take on at work. Employees at most organisations are experiencing an increased workload as organisations are cutting down on resources to gain back money lost over the last few years.
A survey by McKinsey found that around 50% of employees suggest they are experiencing symptoms of burnout. The report by McKinsey also suggests that individuals feeling anxious about hybrid work are usually the ones who are the most burned out.
The weight of personal responsibilities escalated quickly with the emergence of the pandemic, and people were drowned in a pool of often-unpredictable combinations of unpaid domestic chores and paid professional work, which left them feeling exhausted as they were overwhelmed.
Young millennials and Gen Z also entered the workforce during the pandemic and amid concerns over increasing inflation. Given that the young people started their professional journey in a very chaotic landscape, stress levels are quite high for them as they have less control and stability in their careers. 2022 data from Gallup suggests that the rate of disengagement from jobs is much higher in workers under 35 as compared to workers aged 35 or above.
As organisational harbingers delineate the path toward the post-pandemic world, there is a need for them to have frequent conversations with their employees. In the absence of clear communication regarding the post-pandemic work scenario, employees can experience burnout.
Many organisations fear that cutting down the workload of employees might result in lower productivity. But what if it is possible to achieve higher productivity without burning out employees?
The article explains the ©Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Energy Continuum Model, which helps organisations understand the process and stages of burnout and work accordingly to ensure that the employees stay motivated and committed to their work without feeling overwhelmed.
