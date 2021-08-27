Making the case for leadership development? The Survey results your boss can't ignore

Leadership development: what are your priorities for 2021 and beyond? In a world reshaped by Covid, what must-have skills will ensure your leaders are effective and out-perform the competition in your field?

Wilson Learning Worldwide and Training magazine’s fifth annual survey reveals the top skills and character traits behind 2021’s most effective leaders – and five practical steps organisations should be taking to set their next generation up for success.

More than 750 Learning & Development professionals from diverse sectors responded. To discover how the results should impact your development focus, download our free Leadership Survey 2021 results Quick Guide here.

Five years, a pandemic and more than 3,000 participants – What did we find? This year we spotlight what’s changed (and what hasn’t), including the top skills of effective leadership as organisations adapt to the challenge – and opportunity – of hybrid working and virtual teams.

Our Survey confirms Diversity and Inclusion as this year’s stand-out mover. It vaulted from twelfth place in 2020 to third in 2021. The results also reveal the top six leadership character traits most in demand in 2021.

And what about preparing the next generation of leaders in a time of flux and change? Wilson Learning’s Leadership Survey 2021 results Quick Guide highlights the critical role executive involvement and manager support can play – and how to strengthen your organisation’s leadership development for future success.

Want to know 2021’s priority leadership skills and five practical steps to develop them now? Download our Quick Guide here or click the button below.

