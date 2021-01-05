Many of us are relieved that 2020 is now history, but what’s our new top priority?

How can future-focused managers confidently build on last year’s achievements to make 2021 the success we all crave? How do they engage and actively energise, their remote or virtual teams?

Covid-19 has shown that change and disruption can create opportunities for those with the skills and confidence to capitalise on them. However, to thrive in today’s virtual environments, managers must proactively address the challenges of communication and collaboration that remote working inevitably brings.

The most innovative leaders already know this. But now is the time for all organisations to ensure their teams are being effectively supported and are ready to succeed.

Wilson Learning’s practical tips equip managers to do exactly this in our free to download pdf below.

Our ‘top 10’ cover key areas, such as the practical steps managers can take to pre-empt the inherent isolation that’s often comes with remote working. They also highlight useful ways to share responsibility and proactively resolve potential conflict, often exacerbated in the virtual world.

Wilson Learning’s tips are based on our understanding of the crucial impact effective communication and collaboration can have on high performance. While we appreciate top-notch teamwork and communication skills are critically important, we must consider achieving this within the virtual context, often employing innovative and creative approaches.

Our 10 practical tips will enable managers to lead effectively from a distance – and virtual teams to perform confidently at their best.

Want to know our top 10 practical tips to energise virtual teams?

Download our full article here, for free.