80% of global customers say they’re unhappy with the customer service they’ve experienced, according to joint research by ServiceNow and Qualtrics.

That dissatisfaction often stems from employees who are perhaps equally unhappy with their employer. Considering employee morale shapes the customer experience, getting both right could make the difference between succeeding and muddling through.

To get on the path to success, you need to not only trust your employees, but also provide them with the correct tools and technologies so they can work effectively. That means they should have the right information, at the right time, and be able to work together.

When customer experience meets employee experience

Employee experience is a priority because when your employees aren’t treated well, your customers suffer.

Despite recent market changes, the “great resignation” is still running —with more than one in four (27%) workers planning to quit their job over the next year, according to the Adecco Group. This makes it more difficult to establish long-lasting customer relationships.

To ensure your customers are well taken care of, you need to find a new way to retain top talent and attract new hires. Keep in mind that salary is no longer the only thing employees care about. They’re also in search of flexibility, transparency, growth, and work-life balance. They’re looking at your branding to see if you offer those things.

Your work culture plays a huge role in shaping public perception, including on employer review sites such as Glassdoor that potential hires watch. That’s even more reason to listen to your employees to learn where you can do better.

Putting technology where it needs to be

Inefficient technology and slow processes are obviously detrimental to employee satisfaction. Improving workers’ experiences starts with identifying repetitive tasks and automating them.

Many tedious processes can be simplified and automated—and your employees will reap the rewards of increased productivity and being able to focus on high-value tasks.

Your organisation will benefit too. According to McKinsey research, two-thirds of companies surveyed saw reduced operating costs, improved quality control, a better employee experience, and higher customer satisfaction.

The employee experience is one of the most important factors in business today simply because it shapes customer satisfaction. Yet many companies, especially large ones, still struggle with complex work processes that make their employees’ lives harder.

Assessing your digital experience and identifying areas of concern and for improvement is not always straightforward. However, by using journey mapping approach you can put yourself in position to better understand where you need to prioritise.

References

Qualtrics: https://www.qualtrics.com/blog/qualtrics-servicenow-customer-service-research/

Adecco Group: https://www.adeccogroup.com/our-group/media/press-releases/companies-called-to-avert-quitting-crisis/