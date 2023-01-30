More from Randstad

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
What are 2023's top talent trends?

Randstad Enterprise's 2023 Talent Trends research surveyed more than 900 C-suite and human capital leaders in 18 markets around the world to help you make sense of the complexity.

Watch for 5 key highlights from this year's research, then get your copy of the full report to reframe your enterprise talent blueprint and find out how your peers are creating value across the total enterprise talent life cycle.

While today’s talent leaders face many shortages — from budget and resources, to skills and the right people — one thing is in abundance: complexity

You’re facing hiring freezes and layoffs while being challenged to upskill and redeploy people to other parts of the business. You’re striving to create workplaces that people are proud to be a part of, but managing the effects of inflation and economic uncertainty. Hiring is slowing, but you need to develop an agile, energized and skilled workforce that will set your business up to thrive, no matter what the future holds.

Randstad Enterprise's 2023 Talent Trends research surveyed more than 900 C-suite and human capital leaders in 18 markets around the world to help you make sense of the complexity.

