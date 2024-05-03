More from Eploy

Audit your candidate touchpoints - from signing up for job alerts to viewing a job description and applying for a role with you.
Review what you are measuring across the candidate touchpoints and the data you have. Are there gaps, do you have key measures in place?
Are job descriptions on point with relevance and inclusiveness?
Make it easy for candidates to apply. Get the basics in place, such as CV parsing to assist in completing application forms or recruitment technology to save partially completed applications.
Undertake candidate experience surveys. Include successful and unsuccessful candidates who can score you on elements of the experience they have received and how likely they would recommend you to a friend.
Are you respecting a candidate's time? This applies to outlining the process upfront, being transparent about the role/salary, and communicating at the key stages.
At Eploy, we work with customers to deliver on candidate experience. We've got the badge and the t-shirt (IHR 2024 Candidate Experience Enabler Gold Winner).
The UK Candidate Attraction Report is a free 78-page report that aims to discover how in-house recruiters attract talent and which promotional activities, channels and sources are helping to fill their roles. The report analyses the relevant strengths, weaknesses, and usage of core recruitment sourcing channels and compares the experience of talent acquisition professionals within different industries and company sizes.
