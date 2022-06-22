More from Vitrue Health

If your pain is new, not getting better over time, persistently coming back or includes any additional symptoms such as pain radiating to your arm – see your GP or physio for an assessment, diagnosis, advice and treatment. You can also check NHS recommendations for more serious additional symptoms.
If all sinister causes have been ruled out, follow these simple tips to help relieve your neck pain:
Try some gentle stretching exercises - this will improve your mobility in the long-term. As you progress, you can move on to some strengthening exercises for your neck, shoulders and back, to help you maintain the right posture and get the best results.
Avoid strenuous activities such as heavy lifting.
Apply a cold pack to reduce inflammation for more acute cases of neck pain.
Apply a hot pack for less acute cases to relieve muscle tightness
Check your posture and workspace - we built our AI desk assessment VIDA to create personalised recommendations to improve your workspace.
Take the following steps to protect yourself developing from neck pain:
Improve your desk setup - you can do all the neck exercises in the world, but spending hours at your desk in a position harmful for your muscles and joints will eventually have consequences.
Take frequent breaks during the day - move around and let your muscles and mind reset.
Assess factors outside your work - Are you wearing a heavy bag on one of your shoulders every day? Have you checked your eyesight recently? Is your pillow supporting your neck in a neutral position when you sleep?
Engage in regular exercise - to help keep your body in good physical shape.
If you have any concerns about neck pain, it’s always a good idea to check with a musculoskeletal specialist, even if only as a preventive measure.
Vitrue VIDA is a digital AI workplace assessment that reduces issues like neck pain in your teams while making you DSE compliant. Your team will get a personalised report with clinically-validated recommendations to improve their posture, their workspace, and of course their wellbeing!
Try it today