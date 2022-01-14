5 impactful ways to look after your team's physical wellbeing in 2022

2022 is upon us. And if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of health and wellbeing. In our homes. In the Workplace. As a stabiliser in this rocky, post-pandemic landscape we all continue to navigate.

The ongoing ‘Great Resignation’, which saw a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs at the end of 2021, has highlighted the significance of employee wellbeing in the new working world. A recent study by Paychex revealed that over 60% of employees consider wellbeing support and benefits a top priority when applying for a new job. Yet, only 48% of respondents felt their current or previous employer prioritised their wellbeing. It’s time for employers to push wellbeing up the agenda and show people they care.

If you’re looking for ways to boost employee wellbeing in your company, physical wellbeing is a great place to start. Physical wellbeing is intrinsically linked to all other areas of wellbeing (mental, social, emotional…) and improving it can lead to happier, healthier, more productive and engaged employees who want to stick around.

Here are five impactful ways you can look after your team’s physical wellbeing this year:

1. Provide Ergonomic Equipment

Are your team still working from the sofa or taking Zoom calls slouched over kitchen tables?

The shift to remote and hybrid working has forced many of us into new working environments without appropriate equipment or furnishings. Musculoskeletal issues have risen and desk workers are feeling the literal pain of poor ergonomics.

Ergonomic office equipment can protect your team from work-related injuries and do wonders for their physical wellbeing. Consider upgrading their home workspace with the following items:

Adjustable chair with lumbar support

Laptop stand

Keyboard and mouse

Wrist rest

Footrest

2. Promote Proper Posture

Ergonomic equipment will only improve a workspace if it’s used correctly. If you’re making the investment, you’ll want to ensure your team fully understands their desk posture so they can get the most out of their new work setup and avoid injury.

Tools like Vitrue VIDA assess your desk posture through your webcam. Your team will get a personalised report with clinically-validated recommendations to improve their posture, their workspace, and of course their wellbeing!

3. Encourage Physical Activity

Movement is essential for a healthy lifestyle, but around 82% of people spend most of their working day seated. Being in a static position in front of a computer creates tension in muscles, restricts joint mobility and leads to pain. Ultimately, it’s detrimental to physical wellbeing.

Physical activity can turn this around! Here are some simple ways you can encourage your team to move more throughout the day:

Walking meetings

Yoga or group workouts (in person or virtual)

Discounted gym memberships

Fun competitive games like the Vitrue Squat Challenge!

4. Prioritise Mental Health

Mental health and physical wellbeing are intrinsically linked. Poor mental health is often the source of physical health issues, and vice versa.

Similarly, chronic stress and burnout wreaks havoc on our muscles and nervous systems and affects our ability to adopt healthy behaviours such as exercise and sleep.

With 1 in 6 people experiencing mental health problems in the workplace, it’s never been more important to take action. From mental health training to meditation apps, there’s so much you can do to prioritse your team’s mental health - the physical wellbeing benefits will follow.

5. Address Existing Pain

Did you know that 65% of employees at the average company are living with work-related pain?

The good news is, in most cases, pain can be prevented from becoming chronic with the right strategies and tools. VIDA Pain Coach is a personalised pain management program designed to help desk workers recover from existing pain and reclaim their physical wellbeing.

Here’s to a pain-free 2022!

Empower your team to improve their physical wellbeing

Vitrue VIDA is a digital wellbeing and desk assessment that takes a holistic approach to assess and advise employees on the optimal in-office or remote workplace setup to prevent physical health issues, burnout and boost productivity. If you’d like to improve physical wellbeing across your company in 5 minutes, test it out for free here!

