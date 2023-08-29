Unleash Your Employee's Full Potential by Visualising Both Career Growth and Development Opportunities

If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that continuous learning and performance management are no longer just desirable qualities, but essential prerequisites for nurturing your team's growth and success.

Achieving success involves encouraging their career progression and development, yielding mutual benefits, and cultivating a thriving work environment.

Fostering a Growth Mindset

With many of us aspiring to climb the career ladder, the main focus shifts from the aspiration of the climb to the method of actually successfully achieving it. This is where the transformative power of visualising growth and development takes centre stage, offering a strategic roadmap to turn aspirations into tangible achievements.

One significant burden that has hindered career development is the rapid pace of technological change and the constant need for manual tasks. Engaging in tasks that are repetitive and routine not only puts a limit on your capacity for strategic thinking but also acts as a roadblock to skills development and the introduction of innovative ideas. Striking a balance between staying updated with the latest technological trends and alleviating individuals from the burden of excessive manual work holds significant importance in creating an environment that is conducive to holistic career growth.

By empowering your people to self-serve training and career planning information with technology such as SAP SuccessFactors Learning, you’ll enable your employees to own their personal and career development aspirations. Research indicates that 63% of workers in the UK agreed that training and acquiring new skills played a crucial role in their personal development as well as their progression into new career paths.

At Jigsaw Cloud, we have worked with many HR clients and discovered that a dynamic environment of ongoing feedback, coaching, and learning will empower individuals to confidently take charge of their development. And, with intelligent recommendations for learning, mentors, and career paths, individuals can readily identify new opportunities and areas to grow.

Measuring Success

Measuring success becomes a comprehensive process with technology like SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals. By aligning individual objectives with your organisation's overarching business goals and core values, your managers ensure a cohesive effort toward shared accomplishments. With over 75% of respondents acknowledging the value of feedback, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals facilitates ongoing discussions and feedback between managers and employees. This approach fosters structured conversations that enhance alignment and performance improvements. It also quantifies achievements, whilst also nurturing a culture of collaboration and continuous growth, underscoring the true measure of success within a company.

To maximise employee engagement, many companies adopt SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, Succession & Development, and their Learning modules. These integrated solutions introduce digitalised and connected people management processes for performance & goals management, personal development & succession planning, and learning.

Inclusivity and Diversity

Every individual should have a fair chance to advance, regardless of their background, gender, ethnicity, or any other characteristic. Embracing this approach ensures that talent isn't overlooked and that everyone's contributions are valued and rewarded appropriately.

Additionally, providing equal opportunities for career progression contributes to higher employee morale, engagement, and job satisfaction and lower staff attrition. When employees see their efforts are acknowledged and rewarded fairly, they are motivated to invest more in their development and the success of the organisation.

Embracing equal opportunities isn't solely an ethical endeavour for organisations, it's a strategic move. The presence of a diverse and inclusive workforce introduces a variety of perspectives and skills, ultimately fostering innovation and informed decision-making. It serves as a magnet for top talent seeking environments where their full potential can genuinely thrive.

At Jigsaw Cloud, we recognise the importance of creating a culture that values every individual and encourages inclusivity. That’s why we partner with SAP SuccessFactors to offer the best technology, plus the expertise and support that HR professionals need to navigate the complexities of creating an inclusive workplace.

Success Stories

Murata Manufacturing Co. is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced electronic materials. They wanted to unify all five of their European companies into one legal entity, and simplify communication and collaboration between its locations. “We were looking to create distinct sales teams for our separate markets, standardise processes across every location, and make every employee more visible to management,” says Peter Welford, HR Manager at Murata Europe.

Murata's partnership with Jigsaw Cloud has sparked its transformative advantages across its operations. Leveraging the SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals module, Murata streamlines its annual evaluations, cultivating targeted development objectives while aligning them with strategic company plans. This synergy not only empowers managers with enhanced oversight and real-time feedback capabilities but also empowers employees to engage meaningfully in their growth journey.

Additionally, through Jigsaw Cloud's integration, the SAP SuccessFactors Learning module has become a cornerstone for digital training, allowing Murata to pinpoint skill gaps, tailor training courses, and meticulously monitor progress.

Through collaboration and consultation, Jigsaw Cloud delivers solutions at scale while recommending best practices and aligning with system design principles.

