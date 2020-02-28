Copywriting for recruiters: A practical toolkit

Think about the worst CV you’ve ever seen.

Strange formatting? Check.

Awful spelling? Check.

Clunky grammar? Check.

Flat, boring and irrelevant? Check.

And you know how, when you get a CV like that, you can usually tell within seconds that it’s not worth pursuing?

Jobseekers and hiring managers do exactly the same thing to recruiters. They skim your not-so-carefully crafted mass mail and decide you’re not worth the effort. They stumble on your yet-another-identical job advert and decide the job’s not worth their time.

When it comes to improving recruitment delivery, all the talk’s about recruitment technology that transforms you into an effective, efficient recruitment machine. That’s true: recruitment tech is cool, and is exciting, and does have explosive power to transform the industry.

But software is only part of becoming a better recruiter.

The first – even main – way jobseekers and clients (whether external companies or internal hiring managers) interact with you is through your writing, whether that’s your careers page, job ads, social media, InMail or email.

Copywriting’s often undervalued for recruiters but it’s an explosively powerful skill. If you want…

More inbound job applications from better candidates

More headhunt and InMail responses

Better biz-dev email responses from clients

A better relationship with hiring managers; less push-back

More engagement on your social posts

More referrals from your passive network

A better reputation amongst hiring managers, clients and candidates

More respect – fewer ‘problem’ clients, managers and candidates

