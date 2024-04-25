The full report further breaks down the results by industry and company size, and there are noticeable differences in what sourcing channels work best depending on the industry/sector.
For the eighth year, the biggest recruitment challenge remains the lack of suitably qualified/skilled/experienced candidates, affecting 61% of organisations. Building a diverse and inclusive workforce was the second key challenge for candidate attraction (34%).
The third most significant challenge is advertising salaries lower than the market average, affecting 31%.
A new category in the report looks at the top candidate sourcing priorities. With 67% affected, candidate experience takes the top spot as the biggest priority. Even though hiring levels have reduced slightly from last year, Recruitment marketing budgets continue to be under strain, and there are questions about whether this will satisfy the demand for new hires.
The report looks at online candidate experience to identify what candidate features the best-performing company career sites employ. Top features include applications being automatically sent to the ATS, automatic CV parsing to minimise data entry, candidates saving a partially completed application, candidates creating an account while applying, and the ability to manage their data privacy preferences.
This is a small snapshot of the valuable insights this survey seeks to uncover. The 82-page report looks at the talent sourcing workflow, candidate-centric careers sites, candidate attraction funnel and more!
Your copy of the Candidate Attraction Report awaits…..
At Eploy, we offer a highly configurable Applicant Tracking System designed to help you attract, hire, and speed up the process of recruitment. Get in touch with our specialist team at Eploy to find out how we can help you meet your recruitment goals or schedule a personalised demo. No hard sell, no strings attached. Just some winning ideas to help you with your recruitment process.
Read more from Eploy