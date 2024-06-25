You might also like

By Jo Barlow, Director of Corporate Impact, UK and Europe at Blackbaud

Investing in the future workforce is the key to solving resourcing challenges for good

Many organisations are having a hard time recruiting and retaining staff with the right skills. In fact, 77% of surveyed UK businesses say that ‘access to skills’ is the main challenge the domestic labour market is facing at the moment, and 82% see it as the top threat in the next five years.1 Industries as diverse as Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive are struggling to fill roles that require skills in data science, engineering, maths, and science, among others.2

Beyond being a competitive employer, how can you ensure the skills your company needs are available now and in the future? The key is to plan ahead.

On top of short-term solutions, companies should be looking ahead at the next five to 10 years and asking, ‘what skills will we need in the future? What can we do now to secure a talent pool that will meet these needs?’.

Our answer – backed by decades of insight and experience – is to support tomorrow’s talent while they’re still at school and building the foundations for their future. Businesses can help young people explore careers they may not have considered and share information about the skills and pathways relevant to these future careers, empowering them to succeed in later life.

Here are three things to consider if you want to address your resourcing challenges for good:

1. It is vital to support and inspire young people.

To help young people develop an interest in new fields, we must show them how these fields impact real life and share examples of careers in these fields – and we must do this while they’re still in school. Children in the UK choose their A-level subjects around the age of 15 or 16, by which time they should already be confident in foundational skills. If they haven’t developed an interest in maths, science, or technology by that time, or if they don’t know what careers are available to them in these fields, they’re unlikely to pursue further training and career opportunities in these areas.

2. Schools love when businesses get involved.

School teachers value educational resources that are easy to use, curriculum-linked, and with clear learning outcomes. They see much higher engagement from students when classes are taught in a way that connects classroom learning with real-life applications of knowledge – be it through interactive exercises, real-life case studies, or by having business professionals share their experiences with children. Indeed, 90% of surveyed teachers told us that they are more likely to think positively about brands that invest in education.

3. Working with schools supports your DE&I efforts.

By delivering skills education through state-funded schools, organisations can ensure their programme will reach a representative sample of society, engaging those who might otherwise be left out of certain opportunities. Organisations might choose to focus on schools in certain geographic areas or in areas with a high proportion of low-income families. This way, they can democratise access to skills learning and create a more diverse pool of skilled candidates for the future.

Without talent with the right skillsets, organisations can’t grow, respond to challenges, or innovate. Increased competition for skilled talent means that companies are having to go the extra mile to address their resourcing needs. However, they’re often too focused on short-term needs to see what’s coming in just a few years. Taking the time to think ahead and plan can help your organisation take steps now to ensure a diverse and skilled workforce is not just a pipe dream, but a future reality.

