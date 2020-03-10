Conversation | Supporting your employees with their mental wellbeing

Supporting your employees with their mental wellbeing

Mental wellbeing is an integral part of our lives and should be continually nurtured, not just addressed when problems arise.

Wherever your employees are on their mental health journey, they need the right care at the right time.

Join benefit expert Jack Curzon and Dr Nick Taylor, Co-founder of Unmind, in this 20-minute podcast to hear:

  • Why it’s important to invest in your employees’ mental health

  • How to use the bio, psycho, social model to view mental health

  • The barriers many employees are facing when it comes to looking after their own mental health

  • What you can do to support your employees, from offering flexible working to understanding the impact of financial wellbeing on mental health

Thomsons Online Benefits

Thomsons Online Benefits is a SaaS provider of global employee benefits and employee engagement software. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career. Thomsons’ award-winning platform, Darwin™, is the global market leader for automated employee benefits administration. With over 2.8 million lives on Darwin, it connects employees with their benefits in over 100 countries and 36 languages.

