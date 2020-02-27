Survey | Take part in our market research

Take part in our market research

Thomsons Online Benefits would like to hear from you for our latest market research!

We want to know how you feel about the HR and benefits software landscape today, your perspective on the tech-readiness of the benefit providers you work with and whether you think employees' needs are being met.

Alongside this study, we'll also be surveying employees at multinational companies to get their thoughts on the benefits and technology their employer offers, to see how they measure up to employee expectations.

Thomsons Online Benefits

Thomsons Online Benefits is a SaaS provider of global employee benefits and employee engagement software. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career. Thomsons’ award-winning platform, Darwin™, is the global market leader for automated employee benefits administration. With over 2.8 million lives on Darwin, it connects employees with their benefits in over 100 countries and 36 languages.

Thomsons Online Benefits
