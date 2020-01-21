Only 23% of organisations in EMEA class themselves as tech innovators.

HR and benefits teams in EMEA need the right technology in place to deliver on their engagement objectives. However, a lack of C-suite or board-level buy-in is one of the main barriers to investing in new technology.

Thomsons Online Benefits’ blog looks at how EMEA organisations are faced with employee engagement barriers. Read the blog to discover the progress that needs to be made for HR and benefits teams to truly deliver on their engagement objectives.

Read the blog