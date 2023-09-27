More from Johnson Fleming

99% of women feel that their menopausal symptoms have a negative impact on their careers
60% of the women surveyed said their workplace offered no menopause support
1 in 5 women reduced their hours because of menopause symptoms, 12% resigned altogether8
These stats suggest an unsurprising link between a lack of menopause support in the workplace and women not feeling as though they’re in a position to continue their careers through this period of their lives.
So, we have outlined the problem, but what can businesses actually put in place to ensure that they are offering the support that these women need to stay in the workforce?
Here are a few examples of employee benefits and other support you can offer:
Financial planning support
Retirement planning advice
Sleep support
Flexible working and flexible hours
Access to counselling
Eldercare planning
Menopause support, including but not limited to:
Days off to manage symptoms
Access to medication
Ensuring an open and accepting work environment
Encouraging honest communication between your people
