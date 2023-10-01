In the ever-evolving landscape of the healthcare and medical sector, staying organised, compliant, and efficient is of paramount importance. The Human Resource Information System (HRIS) plays a pivotal role in managing the complex workforce of this industry. In this blog post, we will explore the importance of keeping your HRIS up-to-date, how you can ensure your business does so, and how Phase 3 can support your team in keeping this vital component of your company running smoothly.

What does HRIS do?

Human Resource Information Systems store, organise and report on data pertaining to the human resource sector of your business. This can include data on topics such as hiring, holidays, payroll and many others. It is the very core of any business management system. In the healthcare and medical sector, where people's lives are on the line, the importance of an up-to-date HRIS cannot be overstated.

What are the HR sector's challenges when dealing with the healthcare industry?

Healthcare is a fast-paced and highly fragmented industry, full of important and life-preserving regulations. For this reason, your HRIS system needs to be up-to-date and ready to handle information efficiently. The following are some of the main challenges HR professionals face in this industry:

High rates of employee turnover

Employee burnout, mental health, and the emotional toll of the job

Managing complex benefit and compensation packages

Ensuring the safety and well-being of both patients and employees, including rigorous background checks and credential verification

Unpredictable patient volumes and shifting healthcare policies

Stringent regulations to comply with

In essence, the healthcare sector's challenges for HR professionals encompass a multifaceted blend of talent management, regulatory compliance, and employee well-being considerations.

How up-to-date HRIS helps with these challenges

Having software that can automate and efficiently manage some of the time-consuming processes involved with HR eases the strain of these challenges on healthcare employees and HR professionals.

Improved Employee Management : In a healthcare setting, scheduling can be complex due to rotating shifts, on-call duties, and strict patient-to-staff ratios. HRIS systems offer scheduling tools that can optimise workforce allocation, ensuring that the right staff are available at the right times. Automating this process takes out any room for human error, meaning your hardworking staff don’t have to worry about scheduling clashes. Improved workload management is also one way of combating rising employee wellbeing challenges.

Up-to-date Security : Security is one of the most important parts of running a healthcare business. Having access to sensitive patient and employee data means that security is vital. Older software can leave loopholes open, meaning data breaches are a possible threat.

Compliance with the latest regulations : Healthcare regulations change frequently and require your institution to have easy access to your employee data and qualifications. An out of date software might not be able to keep up with the ever-changing laws and lead to costly and time-consuming fixes.

Better communication: Healthcare organisations sink or swim depending on their ability to communicate. Having an up-to-date HR system means your employees can stay in the know easier, with some software even allowing for employee involvement and access. This can improve overall team satisfaction & efficiency.

How to ensure your system continues to fit your needs

Once you find a system that works for your company, it can be tempting to just let it run, however this could lead to bigger issues down the line. Continuous health checks, testing and consultations with your team will ensure that the system works for you - not the other way around. It also shows your team that you value their opinion, which in turn can boost employee satisfaction.

Health checks delve into the intricacies of your HR system, ensuring it not only aligns with your requirements but also maximises its full potential.

This is where Phase 3 come in. As seasoned independent HRIS consultants with over two decades experience, we offer comprehensive support across all aspects of HR systems. Leveraging our specialised system knowledge and industry insights, our consultants will conduct a thorough examination of your system, scrutinising its build and overall efficacy.

We also conduct user experience audits, giving a voice to those who interact with your system daily. This enables them to highlight any pain points they encounter. Learn more about our system health check services and how they can elevate your HR system's performance.

If, after a comprehensive health check, you decide you are ready to upgrade your healthcare HRIS, Phase 3’s experienced team of consultants can support you through the change - from system selection right through to implementation.

Ensuring that your HRIS seamlessly integrates with your team, rather than causing friction, is a crucial aspect of managing your healthcare business. Failure to do so may result in legal ramifications and an unhappy workforce. It is therefore advisable to arrange periodic team meetings and seek professional guidance. This proactive approach will provide you with the peace of mind you require.

