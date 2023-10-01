This is where Phase 3 come in. As seasoned independent HRIS consultants with over two decades experience, we offer comprehensive support across all aspects of HR systems. Leveraging our specialised system knowledge and industry insights, our consultants will conduct a thorough examination of your system, scrutinising its build and overall efficacy.
We also conduct user experience audits, giving a voice to those who interact with your system daily. This enables them to highlight any pain points they encounter. Learn more about our system health check services and how they can elevate your HR system's performance.
If, after a comprehensive health check, you decide you are ready to upgrade your healthcare HRIS, Phase 3’s experienced team of consultants can support you through the change - from system selection right through to implementation.
Ensuring that your HRIS seamlessly integrates with your team, rather than causing friction, is a crucial aspect of managing your healthcare business. Failure to do so may result in legal ramifications and an unhappy workforce. It is therefore advisable to arrange periodic team meetings and seek professional guidance. This proactive approach will provide you with the peace of mind you require.
