TA professionals, how do you support strategic drivers within the organisation?

It's no secret that Talent Management, Culture Development and Employee Engagement are discussion topics in the boardroom. Leadership Teams also have greater expectations that Recruitment and Talent Acquisition (TA) Leaders can ensure that the talent pipeline can meet the organisation's future strategic objectives and economic challenges.

In this insight, we look at what TA and Recruitment Teams can do to support data-driven recruitment and be relevant in the boardroom.

What is data-driven recruitment?

Data-driven recruitment uses tangible data to make informed hiring decisions and optimise the hiring process from start to end.

Recruitment data has grown beyond reporting on the basics of agency spending, external recruitment services and traditional recruitment metrics. The time has come to get smarter with data. It's not enough to just track the basics – although there are still huge gaps in the frequency, accuracy and sharing of basic recruitment data. More of that to come in the soon to be released Candidate Attraction Report that shares the variances by sector and size of organisation.

Recruitment data and metrics are fundamental to supporting strategic drivers and reporting on performance. However, recruitment data and metrics reporting vary in terms of what gets captured, why, and what happens with the information.

Measuring the success of your function

We operate in a constantly changing world, and we ensure the recruitment data you provide has relevant insights for your audience's needs, whether that be for your team, hiring managers, or C-suite, who all require different things.

Measuring the success of your function and how it directly links to the balance sheet and strategic drivers stems from capturing and using recruitment data.

Firstly, articulating your Recruitment and TA strategy is essential. Sounds like common sense. Can you do it succinctly and have the data and reporting to back up the impact of the TA strategy on the business?

Can you report on trends and progress that contribute to strategic drivers?

Diverse workforce demographics towards diversity goals.

Talent pooling capability and your talent pipeline.

How you are addressing talent shortages.

Candidate satisfaction/Net Promotor Scores by capturing candidate feedback.

Proactive recruitment measures – time to hire, internal mobility etc.

TIPS:

Automation should do the 'heavy lifting' of capturing and reporting across the end-to-end recruitment process.

An Applicant Tracking System should be able to capture how you add to the bottom line and meet future strategic objectives without spending hours producing data that is seldom acted on or meaningful to the TA function and C-suite.

Understand basic measures to forecast your hiring needs and support your hiring plan.

Audit what recruitment data you are capturing and why - is this an effective use of time?

A guide to get started

Download this free Recruitment Metrics Cookbook to help get you started. It covers the basics and beyond. Or get in touch with our specialist team at Eploy to schedule a personalised demo. No hard sell, no strings attached. These are just some winning ideas to help you with your recruitment strategy.

