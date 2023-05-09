You might also like

When comes global expansion, an HR’s role is no longer locally focused. When an organisation has multiple offices across borders often with different cultures, how do HR leaders secure a collective identity?

What are the challenges of global expansion?

From distance to culture, these challenges will come up when growing globally and will be on an HR leader’s table. However, having a single source of truth for all employee data across borders will remain the HR’s priority.

When it comes to international companies, it is complex to compare performance across borders or map talent skills when you have HR data in different systems.

Therefore, it becomes difficult to determine the skills gaps and the needed help to develop employee competencies.