7th December 2021
Innovation | How the LEGO Group worked with Sterling to create a globally unified Child Safeguarding program

On Wednesday 3 November Steve Smith, MD of Sterling in EMEA was joined at the CIPD’s Annual Conference by Jo Scott, Global Project Manager for Child Safeguarding at the LEGO Group Ltd, to discuss their safeguarding journey in partnership with Sterling.

In this 25 minute session, available to watch on-demand above, they discuss the innovation, the value base and the technology applied to establish their globally unified Child Safeguarding framework.

In this session Steve and Jo share practical tips from the LEGO Group’s Child Safeguarding implementation journey, from the candidate’s first interaction with their Careers Site through to completing the Global Onboarding Path in their first 30 days, which all employers can draw from to enhance the experience of new candidates and existing employees – something of particular importance at a time when many sectors are experiencing a war for talent.

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — helps over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organisations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually. Visit us at sterlingcheck.co.uk

