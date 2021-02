11, February, 2021 | 2pm GMT

With a Brexit deal agreed and a new UK immigration system now in place, employers are navigating unchartered waters as we head into 2021. In this webinar , experts from Fragomen LLP will explore the impact of Brexit and the trends faced by employers when recruiting overseas nationals, examine right to work in the UK and EU countries, and summarise the new Skilled Worker regime and the compliance measures employers need to consider.

Join us to understand:

Key points from the Brexit agreement that employers need to consider right now

What the new immigration system looks like

The impact on recruiting and retaining overseas nationals

Practical considerations relating to your background and identity screening program

Featured Presenters:

Steve Smith Managing Director EMEA Naomi Goldshtein Sr. Manager and Solicitor Fragomen Charlotte Wills Manager and Solicitor Fragomen

