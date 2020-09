Reducing friction in the hiring process has long been a major objective for employers, but as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and look to attract a diverse and increasingly remote workforce, it has perhaps never been more important.

In this webinar, we highlight a number of practical steps all hiring organisations should consider to create a frictionless hiring programme. From Right to Work and identity verification to criminal record checks, our experts will explain how background screening can play a part in enabling a simple, remote hiring programme and not become a barrier.

Join us to understand:

The new hiring landscape and the impact on attracting future talent

Practical steps to limiting the barriers when hiring a new candidate and how to get them in day one sooner

Considerations around candidate experience and why communication is key

Where background and identity checks come in to play and how to ensure they are a seamless part of your hiring program

Featured Presenters:

Steve Smith Managing Director EMEA Samantha Vaughan Director - Product EMEA

