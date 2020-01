Are you ready for Brexit?

From the impact of Brexit on employees to managing obligations around data privacy, it is essential for HR to stay up-to-date with critical compliance regulations.

In this webinar, experts from Fragomen LLP will explain what Brexit (and the new government) means for you and your employees, and what you should prepare for. They will also examine Right to Work checks and reveal whether you have the correct compliance processes in place. In addition, Sterling’s VP of Global Privacy will be on hand to examine the obligations that lie ahead with regards to data transfers in a post-Brexit world.

Join us to understand:

Brexit obligations and insights from the work Fragomen LLP has carried out with a number of large international businesses

Immigration, social security and posted worker implications for mobility in a post Brexit era

Right to Work check considerations, especially for sponsors or those contemplating becoming a sponsor and whether current processes are sufficiently robust

Brexit impact on cross-border data transfers: what changes are needed relating to your employee data when you exchange it with affiliates, vendors, clients, and other third parties in the UK, in the EU and in the rest of the world

Featured Presenters:

Naomi Goldshtein Senior Manager Fragomen LLP Charlotte Wills Senior Manager Fragomen LLP Mark Sward Vice President, Privacy Sterling

