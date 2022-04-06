Faced with these circumstances, perhaps it is not surprising that ServiceNow’s study finds that employees are keen to have access to low code apps that allow them to adapt and build their own HR tech. Two thirds would prefer their employer created or built an app for them – this is because they felt their views would be considered (46%).
While 33% would take on the responsibility of building the HR tech app themselves – 39% believe doing so would help them be more productive at work, 38% think they could build something relevant to their role and 36% said it would make their jobs simpler and easier.
Given that companies know the experience they want to create, and employees know the experience they want to receive, enabling the creation of bespoke apps built on an enterprise-wide single platform is an attractive solution.
Although there was excitement about the theory of low code apps, is this a practical solution?
29% of workers told ServiceNow that designing a HR tech app sounded complex, and 28% did not think they were sufficiently creative. However, 53% said they would be keen to give it a go if they had more than minimum coding knowledge.
But, according to Whitehouse, this represents a misconception of low code capabilities.
“Anyone can develop an app”, including employees that “don’t necessarily have technical programming expertise”. “They can quickly and efficiently build applications on those low code platforms”, but these tools are then sophisticated enough to actually solve problems within their businesses.
Employee interest in low code, and the potential for innovation it unlocks, mean that the ability to build your own applications on a single enterprise-wide platform simply cannot be ignored. The future of work is going to be different from the past, and HR tech needs to be ready to adapt to the new demands of the global workforce.
