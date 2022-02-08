What makes a strategic leader in HR technology?

By Melanie Lougee, ServiceNow

From managing environmental, social, and economic crises to navigating remote and hybrid work, the last 18 months have challenged businesses to think differently about the way they support their employees and keep vital business functions up and running.

ServiceNow rose to the challenge to provide the solutions that get the job done. The result: ServiceNow has been recognised as a Strategic Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR.

What makes a leader

Fosway Group defines Strategic Leaders as higher-band performers that provide their customers with higher-band potential. Strategic Leaders provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers.

With its constant focus on the market and customer-first perspective, ServiceNow dug deep over the past year to produce new capabilities and solutions that connect people, departments, and information to make work flow—no matter where or how employees work.

We realize that HR rarely, if ever, works in a silo. Other departments certainly don’t either. For large enterprises, navigating processes or finding the right person to talk to across departments—such as HR, IT, workplace services, legal, and procurement—can be complicated, even for a seasoned veteran of the company.

Work is done better when employees are given the tools and resources to be able to collaborate across teams from wherever they’re working. In fact, 76% of employees say they’re better supported, no matter where they work, when given digital collaboration and communication tools, according to the 2021 Employee Experience Imperative. Our solutions are built with this in mind.

Supporting employees where they are

Enter ServiceNow® Employee Center, a single connected experience for employees to find information, request services, access applications, and get help across departments. Employers can also manage targeted communications and content.

From there, we took it a step further with Employee Journey Management. Journeys enable managers to launch personalized support and guidance to their employees who are navigating complex situations, such as taking parental leave or transitioning to a new role.

But what really sets ServiceNow apart is its ability to work well with other systems of record and applications. For example, journeys don’t stop at HR functions alone. They truly guide employees across the entire company.

If you launch a journey for a new hire, for instance, it won’t simply stop at new hire paperwork. Instead, it will guide a new hire through training, IT provisioning, and workplace reservations, and connect their feedback for continual process improvement.

Managers can also tailor new hire ramp-up to connect employees to people they should meet as a part of their new role and guide them to the systems to use for their job function.

Embracing hybrid work

“The pandemic has been a game changer, forcing companies to rethink how they connect employees with work and with the workplace,” says David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “ServiceNow is rated as a Strategic Leader in the 2021 9-Grid for Cloud HR, which reflects how the company is disrupting employee workflows and the experiences that surround them in large organizations.“

In the new world of hybrid work, we recognise it’s more important than ever before to support people and places. ServiceNow provides workplace teams with the solutions they need to safely return employees to physical workplaces, design and manage spaces for usability, and deliver a flexible working environment.

As companies continue to face their own unique work challenges—whether they're preparing to return employees to the workplace, maintaining a remote workforce, or pivoting to a distributed workforce model—having the right technology in place to create a consistent and frictionless experience is essential. Powered by the Now Platform®, our Employee Workflows technology makes it easy for employees to get work done from anywhere.

