With demand surging during the pandemic, they wanted to use this as a catalyst to change ways of working. Their focus on a new, sustainable, functional approach saw them use ServiceNow tools to support their hybrid working system and make it simple, and easy to adopt.
The results of this new workflow-powered system are clear. More than 46,200 colleagues are now involved in their new flex-work programme across 8 different markets; that’s 54% of the workforce. The broader campaign received 12,179 campaign clicks and drove 291,887 article reads on myHR. Overall, 3,682 enquiries have now been resolved – securing an overall satisfaction rating of 4.7. Learn more about their story.
The time for change is now
With everything that’s happened over the past eighteen months, it’s understandable that some businesses would love to just stop and let the dust settle for a moment.
The thing is, there is so much opportunity at our feet. The potential benefits of getting hybrid working right have significant impacts for our employees and our businesses. This is no time to stop and making it more permanent doesn’t need to be a massive undertaking. With the right processes and tools at hand, you have every chance of making a success of it!
Learn more on how ServiceNow can help you manage a better employee experience in the new way of working.
Empower people with digital workflows