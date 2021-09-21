What's standing in the way of attracting the best talent, and how to fix it

By Rosemary Smart, EX Solutions, ServiceNow

Times have changed, and whether it’s a rapidly ageing workforce, or a lack of skilled talent on offer, companies are having to try harder than ever to attract new talent. And in an economy where experience is king, giving employees the right experience is vital to getting – and keeping – them on board.

But where do you start? And how does this process fit into wider business transformation efforts in the digital age?

Why digital user journeys are lacking

Onboarding gives new employees the first taste of a business, and all key functions of the wider business are involved, from HR to facilities, finance, and IT.

But trying to coordinate all these different teams can result in a process that is slow, clumsy, and disjointed – not to mention impersonalized. Some employees may hear nothing from companies between signing contracts and starting work, meaning a massive onslaught of paperwork and initial tasks on the first day.

The process can also be immensely confusing, with countless log-ins and files all over the place.

Unfortunately, this often doesn’t improve after onboarding. With employees forced to get to grips with a multitude of different tools for different processes, it’s difficult for them just to get the things they need to do, done.

This is a real problem for businesses. Multiple systems of record mean documentation can be inconsistent or incomplete. And if employees don’t know where tools are – or how to use them – they may not use them at all, making it hard to oversee and control crucial business tasks.

How to make the digital user journey better

So how can businesses do better?

When it comes to onboarding, design systems around your teams – and that includes both new and existing members. You might also consider how you can make the best use of the ‘pre-boarding’ gap between job acceptance and the start date.

Secondly, make the most of the manager. A huge part of onboarding experience is directly linked with how effective managers are, so make sure to enable them with the tools they need to best support new employees.

Once onboarding is complete, consider bringing business units together to provide a more seamless, comprehensive user journey. Personalization, where possible, can make a real difference to the employee experience.

Looking to successful examples of consumer tools in action can also be a great way to figure out how employee tools should work best. This, alongside maximizing adoption and leveraging internal relationships, should ensure senior leadership buy-in.

Last but not least, use existing infrastructure where possible. There’s no need to start from scratch, and you may risk wasting precious time and money.

A business getting it right

Bristol Myers Squibb is as example of a business using digital tools to transform the employee experience.

By bringing together disparate systems, over a dozen different teams across the business have been able to benefit from a variety of new tools that make onboarding simple and effective.

Manager Alerts allow leaders to stay up to date with team onboarding needs, engage new hires at right time, manage device request options, and more.

Optimized onboarding practices make the most of the ‘pre-boarding gap’ by personalizing the hire experience, connecting hires with right people, and integrating them in culture, by sharing benefits, vacation plans, and other resources. And with tools that help delegate onboarding, managers can ensure that employees get the best possible experience when starting in their new role. Hear them talk more on their journey.

User experience makes all the difference

You need only think back to the last time you started a job to remember quite how stressful it is.

But by using the right technology and processes to ease some of that stress, you can not only make the process simpler for the business, but you can also help new employees feel better supported and get them up to speed far quicker. You’ll see them adding value to the business in no time.

What’s more, if you can use those same tools and processes to make the everyday user experience better for employees, even once onboarding is over, you’re sure to benefit from happier, more motivated employees that work more effectively – saving you time and money in the long-term.

