How to better support employees during a cost-of-living crisis?

"With SAP Concur, Ericsson employees are reimbursed in six days, rather than up to two months. The speed of reimbursement not only increases user satisfaction, but has also helped Ericsson realize a 100-percent employee adoption rate." – Ericsson

What’s the solution to these concerning findings?

Petrie states that the first step is initiating a conversation with workers to assuage fears, and create an open dialogue around financial concerns. She says this vitally includes “removing the jeopardy of getting in trouble if expenses are accidently claimed wrong.”

“Instead, being prepared to deal with mistakes around the expensing process is critical for businesses. This is why many are making their auditing processes more stringent. However, this will consequently consume much more of the HR and finance team’s time,” Petrie adds.

Petrie also believes that a key step in reversing these issues is to run regular workshops on processes, to ensure that workers are completely clued in to the correct practises, and therefore alleviate some of the pressure on the shoulders of workers who are concerned about the legality of their actions.

“On top of this there can sometimes be a ’them and us’ perception between finance and employees. When it comes to expenses, having a clear, transparent and enforceable expense policy in place can improve the relations between finance and employees, leading to higher compliance,” she continues.

Finally, and perhaps most vitally, it’s essential that organisations actually have robust processes that work. Getting the tech at the core of financial processes right is absolutely vital. Luckily, there’s currently a plethora of intuitive technology on the market to assist workers and businesses alike in making complex financial procedures easy and fast.

For those getting this right (the research states that this number sits somewhere around 62% of finance leaders) digital tools are helping them manage expenses more effectively across their entire organisation. “Most expense processes are manual and time-consuming. On top of it, many organisations also have complex policies on what constitutes an expense, which can be frustrating for employees,” notes Petrie.

She believes that the future of expensing processes will be driven by the AI and automation revolution. “We’re already witnessing it having a positive impact on organisations who have already deployed it.

“50% of employees pinpoint automating the expense process as the best way to simplify tedious tasks and processes. Overall technology is a game changer as it can analyse large volumes of financial data quickly and accurately, analyse in real-time to detect anomalies and follow all compliance and regulatory requirements.”

It seems, based on the research and Petrie’s insight, that organisations are currently in the midst of a quagmire of financial wellbeing issues. Uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook in the near future is undoubtedly compounding these issues.

However, the data also highlights that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. As Petrie states, businesses are witnessing a revolution in the technological capabilities at their fingertips. If organisations build on a foundation of trust and open dialogue, and support their staff with agile technology, we may soon see a fundamental shift in financial wellbeing for all.