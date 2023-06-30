You might also like

In a recent study conducted by the SAP Growth and Insights team, 83% of employees indicated that the implementation of technology was motivated by the desire to offer greater workplace flexibility, which was predominantly perceived as a positive development. When looking at younger employees within the same cohort, it was observed that they were 1.6x more likely to hold a negative perception and that the technology being used was to get them to work harder and longer hours. These contradictions continue when you look at how people perceive the ability of tech to create a sense of social connectivity. 45% said technology has improved relationships with co-workers whilst at the same time, 16% felt tech has hurt interactions with family and friends.

HR teams have a great opportunity to create positive change in the workplace, as long as the technology is used in a responsible and ethical manner.

The use of AI in HR

HR technology vendors are introducing AI so rapidly, that HR has the opportunity to become early adopters of AI within the workplace.

Talent Acquisition technology has been one of the first HR functions to use AI to identify and screen candidates. Despite concerns about data privacy and potential bias, there is no sign of the market slowing down. HR can position themselves at the vanguard of delivering the first productive AI scenarios to the out to the business. For example, allowing hiring managers to create job ads in seconds using generative AI (SAP Generative AI).