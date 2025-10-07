HR Grapevine

In any organisation, clarity around roles and progression is essential.

That’s where designing effective job families come in. A job family groups roles that share similar work and skill sets, regardless of where they sit within the business. It offers a consistent way to define, title and develop roles.

Introducing job families helps simplify structures, reduces role confusion, and makes progression clearer. For HR teams, they support better workforce planning and fairer reward alignment. For employees, they bring transparency and create meaningful paths for growth.

Done well, job families also underpin a high-performance culture. When expectations are clear and progression is visible, people are more likely to thrive and contribute at their best.

Drawing on RoleMapper’s experience, here are five key principles to shape robust and scalable job family frameworks, built for capability, reward and performance.

1. Focus on Work and Skills, Not Organisational Charts

One common misstep is designing job families based on reporting lines. This approach often fragments similar roles and obscures shared skills.

For example, a Project Manager in Engineering may do much of the same work as their counterpart in Technology. Though they sit in different departments, their capabilities and responsibilities align. Grouping them based on work, rather than function, creates clarity and consistency.

This isn’t about changing reporting relationships. It’s about recognising where work overlaps, which in turn supports fairer levelling and more aligned reward decisions. With consistency in place, expectations become clearer and performance easier to manage.

2. Align to Career Pathways, Not Department Boundaries

Job families should reflect how people develop, not just where they’re positioned. Consider a Solutions Engineer sitting within a Sales team. If the role is highly technical, progression might naturally lead toward engineering or architecture roles.

Placing that role within an engineering-aligned job family allows for better development and mobility. It also ensures skills are nurtured in the right environment. If the role is more commercial, aligning it with sales roles makes more sense.

Designing job families with development in mind creates better career visibility and supports internal mobility. It also reinforces fairness in pay and progression by grouping roles with shared pathways, not just shared teams.

3. Reduce Variation in Titles and Families

When similar roles are given different titles across teams, things quickly get messy. A Sales Analyst and an HR Data Analyst may perform nearly identical analytical tasks but be placed in entirely separate families.

Instead of creating duplicates, these roles could be grouped into a "Business Analytics" family within an "Insights" group. This creates alignment across the organisation, supports capability building and avoids unnecessary fragmentation.

It also improves how roles are benchmarked and rewarded. When job families are structured around consistent work and skills, levelling becomes more reliable and compensation decisions easier to manage.

4. Design for the Parent Role, Not the Specific Job

Every job family should have a number of generic parent roles, profiles that capture the shared essence of similar jobs across the business.

Individual instances, or child roles, reflect how that parent profile lands in different teams or locations. But it’s the parent that anchors your framework, making it possible to apply consistent levelling, expectations and reward structures.

For example, an Analyst in Finance and one in People Ops might have different day-to-day tasks, but the core skills and level may be identical. Anchoring to a shared parent role allows flexibility without losing consistency.

This clarity supports strong performance conversations and reduces ambiguity in development planning.

5. Build in Clear Work and Skill Differentiation

As organisations grow, some families become too broad. This often occurs in technical domains, such as Data Science.

You might start with everyone under a single “Data Scientist” title. However, over time, differences emerge — some specialise in applied machine learning, while others focus on experimentation or data pipeline engineering.

Keeping them under one umbrella makes it harder to manage expectations or align pay. Distinct roles often have different market rates, development needs and value to the business.

By breaking the family into focused areas, such as ML Engineering, Applied Data Science, or Data Analytics, you give people a clearer path and create space for differentiated recognition. This supports targeted development and helps maintain a culture where performance is visible and rewarded fairly.

In Summary

Job families aren’t just about structure. They support better decisions across capability, development and reward.

To build them well:

Group roles by work and skills, not reporting lines

Design around how people grow, not where they sit

Avoid unnecessary title variations

Anchor to core profiles, not individual jobs

Break out families where real skill differences exist

When job families reflect the reality of work, they become a tool for fairness, clarity and performance. They help employees understand what’s expected, how they can grow and how their contribution is valued, creating the foundation for a more agile and high-performing organisation.

We run regular webinars on Job Families. Register for one of our sessions, or meet us at Unleash World to learn more.

View upcoming webinars from RoleMapper