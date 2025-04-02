More from Rolemapper

Define progression criteria
Assess progression criteria
Share pay progression criteria
6. Ensure bias-free job postings and recruitment processes
Organisations need to ensure that job titles and job postings are inclusive and gender neutral and that their recruitment processes are inclusive and not open to bias.
This has several implications:
Job titling and language must be gender neutral
Recruitment practices must be inclusive
Assessment criteria must be inclusive
7. Create standardised job descriptions
While job descriptions aren’t mentioned specifically in the Directive, they form the foundational building blocks to operationalise many of the requirements.
For example, the information contained within form the basis of job evaluation, and the information required to justify any discrepancies in compensation between jobs.
For this reason, ensuring you have standardisation and governance over your job descriptions is essential.
To ensure that you can prepare for the directive, and be able to carry out on-going management, you need to have a robust approach to standardising, creating, and governing your job descriptions.
8. Pay equity analysis and reporting
Every organisation within the EU will need to have a deep understanding of the pay equity situation of their job groupings.
First of all, this requires grouping jobs based on equal work and equal value, according to objective criteria.
Until you know which jobs are of equal value, and therefore in the same group, it will be challenging to run the reporting. For any organisation who does not have a consolidated view of the value of their work, it is highly recommended that you review your job evaluation so that you have enough time to analyse the pay for each group ahead of June 2026.
The EU Pay Transparency Directive is far more rigorous than any pay transparency legislation seen so far, with far-reaching operational implications across both compensation and talent management processes.
It’s about more than just displaying pay bands on job postings, the Directive requires companies to consider their compensation and talent management practices.
For any organisation with employees in the EU, there is now, more than ever, an urgency to get your house in order across key talent and compensation processes.
