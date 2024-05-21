You might also like

Quiet quitters still quietly quitting? Here’s how to re-engage them...

With many businesses looking to maximise the potential of their existing workforce in the face of ongoing global talent shortages, retention has never been higher on the agenda. However, with record numbers of employees experiencing burnout and change fatigue, it seems that the quiet quitting trend is here to stay. While business leaders are contending with increased running costs, new working models and ongoing transformation, they’re also relying on employees who may have mentally checked out of their roles to drive results for the organisation.

A recent McKinsey study found that, overall, more than half of employees in large organisations were disengaged – yet only 26% said they would like to move employer.

Normally, employees demonstrating loyalty to their organisation would be a good thing. However, with high levels of disengagement come the traits associated with quiet quitting: doing the bare minimum, failing to engage with the wider organisation, a lack of interest and initiative. And with so many individuals willing to sit in this mindset simply to stay employed, business leaders are unlikely to see the productivity and performance levels needed to ensure organisational success in these challenging times.

So, what can be done to encourage these long-term quiet quitters to break out of it?

Coaching to get to the core

Many individuals who have made the decision to quietly quit have likely done so because they’ve become dissatisfied or disengaged with their job. And this could be for any number of reasons, from a poorly managed workplace culture, to unnecessarily cumbersome tasks impacting their enjoyment of work, or even a lack of career progression opportunities leaving employees feeling stagnated.

In fact, recent research has found that one in four UK employees feel like outsiders at work, despite wanting to feel a sense of belonging; while over 40% of employees have said their business is being slowed down by inefficient processes and that they’re spending too much of their time completing tasks that have nothing to do with their job.

Employee dissatisfaction usually occurs over an extended period time, when workplace issues and inefficiencies are left unaddressed, and hope that they’ll ever be fixed is lost. As a result, many quiet quitters may be unable to recall exactly why or when it was that they became disengaged with their work. And it’s here that the power of coaching shines through.