More from Right Management

Solution – Regular career conversations: An employee who has no sight of potential development and career opportunities within their current role or the wider organisation, is inevitably going to disengage from their work over time. Line managers are best placed to combat this, and when equipped with the skills to conduct consistent career conversations, can enable the ongoing development of their team members and help boost talent retention by encouraging internal mobility.
Unfortunately, our research tells us that line managers aren’t being equipped to conduct these conversations, shown by the fact that 67% of workers say there is no written plan in plan with their employer to map their professional development. This is likely a result of the fact that one in five employees have never had a career conversation with their line manager, which directly ties into more than 40% of workers being unaware of suitable job opportunities with their current employer.
By upskilling line managers to have ongoing career conversations, they will be better equipped to map out career plans for each direct report. Managers can then quickly identify any flights risks, skill gaps or dissatisfaction during these conversations, helping them to effectively signpost employees to relevant development opportunities and alternative career pathways within the organisation – thus promoting a culture of ongoing learning and career mobility – both of which will help keep employees engaged and retained within the organisation.
Challenge – Lack of learning pathways: As issues with workplace culture and a lack of learning and development remain concerns for many workers – 19% of employees claim that their job offers no opportunity for training, meaning they’re unable to upskill or move out of their role; just as nearly two-fifths (38%) feel better communication is needed from leadership to improve workplace culture – organisational leaders are looking for ways to avoid a mass exodus of talent.
Solution – Access to professional development opportunities: Coaching and training support has been identified as a key enabler for employee engagement and loyalty. Not only do 89% of employees cite training and skills development as the main driver of increased job satisfaction and contentedness at work, but 74% of workers who have been career coached plan to stay with their organisation. Meanwhile, the Harvard Business Review reports that companies who combine coaching with training increase productivity by over 80%.
When granted access to ongoing training and coaching, employees are able to refine their skillsets and take greater ownership of their careers on an ongoing basis. 73% of UK employees acknowledge themselves as being responsible for their career development, but many aren’t being given the opportunity or tools to do so – with three in ten employees not being offered any coaching support by their employer.
To address this problem, a culture of ongoing learning and development needs to be established from the top down. Role modelling from senior leadership is critical, as when senior executives spend time on training and development, a permission structure for the rest of the organisation will follow suit. Once employees at all levels feel encouraged to spend time on their professional development, proactive career management will become the norm, thereby creating a positive workplace culture of continuous learning that employees will want to be a part of.
Learn more