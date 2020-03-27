9 Easy Tips To Perfect Video Interviews

There has been a significant rise in the number of companies using video interviews to recruit with one recruitment agency, Walters People, reporting a 67% increase amongst their clients.

And, it’s understandable that people are now turning to more digitalised recruitment methods not just for video interviews but for digital registration and onboarding too.

Luckily though, if they don’t have their own video interviewing technology or the feature built within their ATS, there are plenty of free platforms available like WhatsApp or Skype.

But for many who are used to using traditional face to face methods may find themselves out of their depths. With this in mind, we thought it might be a good idea to put together some useful tips for both candidates and employers on how to perfect their video interviewing methods.

How To Perfect Video Interviews:

Dressing Professionally

Dress the same way you would if you were going to a face-to-face interview. The need to impress doesn’t change because it’s not in person.

Wear Dark Colours

Consider how your clothes will show up on camera. Generally, dark colours are best for this, avoiding busy patterns and stripes.

Consider Your Background

Try to find an interview space with a blank or neutral background. Cluttered backgrounds can often be distracting, so don’t forget about the knickers you might have hanging up to dry!

Have A Natural Conversation

The conversation should be no different to as if you were in person. To avoid disrupting the natural flow, restrict yourself from reading from notes as it’s something you wouldn’t do in a normal interview setting.

Prevent Technical Issues

Don’t let your interview get off to a bad start due to a technical issue. Run some tests before you conduct your interview checking things like connection strength, sound and camera angle.

Prepare As You Would A Face To Face Interview

When we have an interview, any organised candidate will have done preparation beforehand, and a digital interview should be no different. Research the company, the market and prepare for any questions that you may be asked.

Ask Questions

Have some questions ready for the end of the interview and make sure you get clarity on what the next steps are before you finish.

Don’t Get Distracted

It’s easy to forget you’re on camera. Don’t get distracted by the things around you so, like you would a normal interview before you start close all distracting applications and turn off loud notifications.

Smile

You want to make a good impression, so keep eye contact and smile!

