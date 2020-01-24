Recruitment - The Bigger You Are the Harder You Work

Recruitment presents a whole raft of problems for large organisations, Recruitive looks at these problems.

Smaller enterprises have it easy when it comes to recruitment, although to them it doesn’t seem like a walk in the park. They don’t have a dedicated HR Department to handle incomings and outgoings. When they finally settle on the one candidate that stands out, they hope they’ve chosen the right one otherwise they must start the whole process over again. If they do have to start again this will cost them time and money.

As organisations grow, the difficulties involved in recruitment grow with them. The problem is smaller companies may only recruit one person a year to meet demand, maybe one person every couple of years depending on their rate of growth and staff turnover. Larger organisations, on the other hand, may need to hold one or more recruitment drives per year.

The Care Sector is a prime example of an industry with a considerable turnover of staff and year-round recruitment.

Universities are also beginning to realise the benefits of adding a proper careers website for their alumni, allowing them to forge stronger links with local businesses and giving their graduates an excellent opportunity as they set off down their career paths.

So let’s take a look at a few of them that you have no doubt already encountered:

You need fresh faces to replace those that have left or to add to and complement your existing team. You have an amazing company website but your careers section leaves a lot to be desired. It’s dull, slow, doesn’t carry your company branding or redirects off somewhere else and you suffer a lot of drop-off of potential candidates. Your careers website is not compatible with mobile devices. There’s no option for them to upload documents such as their CV etc. People lead busy lives and are always on the go, you need to keep up with them. How are you supposed to collect all their relevant documents? How do you keep track of what documents are outstanding and where do you store them all when you’ve got them? How do you keep track of all these applicants and how far along they are in their applications? Are you going to continue collating data on spreadsheets and sharing it at meetings at the end of the month? How do you expect to keep lines of communication open between all of the stakeholders: HR, upper management, department heads and the candidates themselves? How do you keep everyone updated? The best candidates have been offered the jobs they applied for but how do you bring so many on board at the same time? There’s just so much paperwork to be done. You need to issue letters, documents, and contracts, put together welcome packs…

Large companies must embrace technology to increase their efficiency and to manage their growth and recruitment processes.

