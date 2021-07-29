How career coaching transforms an internal mobility tool
Having an external coach dedicated to supporting you to present your best self for an internal move (which not every line manager is inclined to do) and advise you with CV and interview tips for your specific career goal, can make a huge difference to your confidence – especially if you’ve not changed jobs for a long time.
Where career coaching can really transform how engaged your employees are with an internal mobility platform, is what happens when someone doesn’t get the role they dreamed of.
A line manager, or even an internal mentor, may not be equipped to help an employee deal with that kind of rejection. A skilled career coach is far more likely to help them process any feedback, learn from the experience and enable them to pick themselves up and refocus on their next career goal.
No matter how clever a tech solution for internal mobility is, you have to give your employees the tools to land their next assignment – and the resilience to cope if it doesn’t work out first time.
