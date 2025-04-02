More from Randstad

Written by David Vincent
David is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in recruitment and outsource recruitment solutions.
As Managing Director of Randstad Sourceright EMEA, David works with clients across various sectors such as banking and Financial Services, IT Services and Life Sciences. He has been deeply involved in designing, implementing, and developing outsourced recruitment solutions for top-tier clients around the world.
David has previously held leadership roles at Resource Solutions, Adecco, and Hays, managing large teams and multi-million pound budgets. He takes pride in his ability to develop and maintain relationships at executive level.
He holds a BA from Sheffield Hallam University.