More from Randstad

What if you’re looking to welcome more people to not just help with the holiday season, but stay beyond for the long term? If that’s the case, a project-based recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) program can help you hire as many people as you need in a short amount of time.
With project-based RPO, you can offload all the work that goes into recruiting permanent talent to outside experts. But, just like with MSP, your RPO provider will go far beyond recruitment. For instance, they can assist in conducting workforce planning, so you know how many employees you need for each position across locations. By using project-based RPO, the provider can conduct talent marketing using your unique brand and employee value proposition to attract right-fit talent, and then carry out all the key recruiting tasks, like pre-screening and assessment, interviews, offer management and more.
As the technology for recruiting and other talent management tasks continually evolves and improves, it can be hard to keep up. Fortunately, RPO providers can connect you with these latest advancements to enhance your recruiting, which you might not be able to access on your own. This can include tools such as AI-powered matching technology to target the best talent, candidate nurturing platforms that ensure candidates remain engaged throughout the hiring process and don’t drop out, and programmatic advertising to ensure the job ads get in front of the right people.
Equipped with such advantages, you can welcome the best people to your team before the competition does, ensuring you have the support to get through the busy holiday season and beyond.
Another way to access talent during your seasonal peak is by looking internally and determining who among your current staff can be redeployed.
Through this strategy, you can give top performers, and those who show strong potential, new duties and responsibilities. For instance, if you’re looking to fill a warehouse manager position, consider who among the current team could be a strong candidate for being promoted to that role. Not only does this help fill any gaps by beefing up key roles with individuals who already know the business, but it can lead to greater engagement and retention among your staff.
Given the opportunity to advance — even just temporarily — will show that they’re hard work is valued. It also serves as motivation for other employees, giving them a goal to work towards.
By redeploying talent, you can avoid the talent scarcity many businesses face when looking to fill key roles. You get experienced internal talent who can quickly assume a more advanced position, while minimizing the time and costs it would take to hire externally – a key advantage during the busy and competitive holiday hiring season.
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, now’s the time to plan how you’ll ramp up hiring. From looking to hire an influx of contingent workers or quickly add new employees to stay for the long term, to identifying high-potential current talent who can step up and assume new roles, there are several ways to meet your seasonal staffing needs. Whether you choose one strategy or all three, a robust plan will ensure you get the right talent at the right time to help you manage the busy holiday spike successfully.
Liz Newnham is a Managing Director at Randstad Sourceright (RSR), where she brings extensive expertise in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions. Specializing in the Financial Services and Technology sectors, Liz oversees both local and international client portfolios, ensuring operational excellence and strategic delivery.
Her career began in recruitment consultancy at Michael Page, followed by account management at Hays, and a subsequent role as Operational Director at Resource Solutions from 2013 to 2020. Since joining Randstad Sourceright in 2020, Liz has continued to drive innovation and efficiency, applying her in-depth industry knowledge to deliver tailored workforce solutions that meet the complex needs of global clients.
Based in the UK, Liz is a recognized leader in the industry, known for her commitment to transforming talent strategies and advancing the future of recruitment