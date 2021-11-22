When an organisation actually embeds wellbeing into its culture rather than marking it off on a tick list, employees are more inclined to take good care of their physical and mental health and speak up when something’s not right.
Make managers responsible for avoiding burnout
Where traditional management went for a ‘command-and-control’ dictatorial style that caused harmful work stress, making modern managers responsible for avoiding burnout changes that whole dynamic. A manager should listen to employees, set clear goals, expectations and be flexible. They should encourage collaboration without overdoing it. Support employees, automate tedious tasks, model behaviour and recognise early signs of stress.
Make employee experience the best it can be
“Choose a job you love and you’ll never have to do a day’s work in your life” so the saying goes, and employees who love their jobs tend not to be the ones who burn out. By creating the best employee experience, you help reduce the root causes of workplace burnout, as employees love working for your company.
Make mental health a priority
Job burnout results from the stress of an overwhelming workload, inflexibility, lack of direction and clarity, micromanagement, and unfair treatment. These all affect employees’ mental health and can lead to breakdowns and staff turnover. Devise a mental health strategy that works.
How technology can help reduce employee burnout
Technology does not need to be the bad guy in burnout, Use it to your advantage. Use it to automate those tedious tasks, but more importantly use it to listen, to gather feedback and pick up any first signs of burnout.
When you combine your operational (O) data and experience (X) data, you’ll also be able to pick up signs of burnout with metrics such as absenteeism, employee turnover, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement. Combining O and X data gives you a more holistic view of your organisation so you can step in and remedy problems before they burn out your employees.
