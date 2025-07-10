Be the first to comment.

2 mins read

On-Demand Virtual Event | Meet the Most Advanced AI Transforming HR

Meet the Most Advanced AI Transforming HR
Phenom

AI is no longer coming — it’s here, and it’s changing everything about how we hire, develop, and retain talent.

In this on-demand virtual event, you’ll explore the cutting edge of applied AI in HR, where intelligent agents are already automating manual tasks, surfacing deeper talent insights, and creating new capacity for strategic, human-focused work.

This is your chance to see what’s next in talent acquisition and talent management — not years from now, but today.

Watch now to discover:

  • The newest generation of AI agents built to support HR teams at every step — from hiring to development and retention

  • How organizations are deploying agents with zero setup to automate and augment key HR workflows

  • Why AI ontologies are the missing link between business goals and HR execution — and how they unlock deeper visibility into skills, work, and productivity

  • How Phenom’s X+ Agent Studio helps enterprises orchestrate scalable, intelligent collaboration between humans and machines

Whether you’re looking to improve efficiency, empower your people, or prepare for the next wave of HR innovation, this session will leave you with a clear view of what’s possible — and practical.

Register to watch the on-demand session now and step into the future of Human + AI collaboration.

Find out more

About Phenom:

Phenom is an applied AI company that delivers AI-powered talent experiences to global enterprises. With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure. Learn more

