HR Grapevine

Managing HR in a Multi Academy Trust (MAT) is no small feat.

You’re dealing with multiple sites, a mix of teaching and support staff, varying contracts, and strict compliance requirements. Add to that the pressures of payroll, pensions, safeguarding, and absence tracking, and it quickly becomes clear that the right HR software isn’t just a “nice to have”; it’s a necessity.

But with so many options on the market, how do you know what’s right for your MAT? Here’s a practical look at the key things to consider when shopping for new HR software, to help you choose a solution that supports your schools both now and in the future.

1. User Experience – In HR And Beyond

It’s more important than ever that your HR system is easy to use, and not just for the HR team.

Your HR department needs a system that is configurable – so you can see what’s most important to you quickly and easily, and without time-consuming workarounds.

Your wider team of teaching, catering, maintenance and administrative staff also need a HR system that works for them. By that, we mean a platform that makes it simple to report an absence, update their home address, access policies, or indeed any other self-service function. Remember, the easier the technology is for your team to access and use, the more likely they are to adopt it and reduce the number of queries to your department! Is your current system

Customisable (at an affordable fee)

Able to integrate with other systems

Easy-to-navigate, on laptops, tablets and mobiles?

If not, it might be time to consider what else is out there. While legacy systems offer the reassurance of familiarity, other options on the market could serve you and your team better.

2. Teachers’ Pensions: Getting It Right, Every Time

Teachers’ Pensions can be a major administrative headache if your system isn’t set up properly. Contributions, salary banding, and part-time adjustments all need to be calculated precisely. Missteps can not only delay retirement benefits for your staff but also cause compliance issues with the scheme.

When selecting HR software, ensure it can:

Automatically calculate and record pension contributions.

Accommodate different employment types (full-time, part-time, job shares).

Export data in the format required by the Teachers’ Pensions scheme.

Ideally, the system should alert you to anomalies or missing information before submissions are made, saving time and avoiding potential fines or rework.

3. Single Central Record (SCR): Safeguarding Comes First

Safeguarding is one of the most critical responsibilities for any school or trust, and maintaining an up-to-date Single Central Record (SCR) is non-negotiable. But managing SCRs manually across multiple schools can be both time-consuming and error-prone.

Your HR software should be able to generate a compliant SCR at the click of a button, pulling in DBS checks, references, qualifications, right-to-work details, and more. Better still, it should be easy to update and accessible to those who need it, like safeguarding leads and Ofsted inspectors.

Look for a system that:

Offers a real-time SCR dashboard.

Flags expiring checks or gaps in required information.

Allows for school-level and trust-level views, depending on user permissions.

4. Absence Reporting: From Sick Days to Stress Leave

Absence reporting isn’t just about logging sick days, it’s about understanding patterns and supporting staff wellbeing. In a MAT environment, central visibility over absences can help leadership teams identify problem areas, plan for cover, and provide early interventions.

A good HR system should:

Allow employees to self-report absences quickly and easily.

Offer dashboards that show trends by school, department, or staff group.

Integrate with return-to-work processes and occupational health referrals.

The goal is to move away from reactive reporting to proactive people management.

5. MAT-Wide Visibility with Local Flexibility

Every school in your trust may have slightly different needs, but central HR teams need to see the bigger picture. The best HR systems for MATs strike a balance between centralised oversight and school-level autonomy.

Look for a solution that offers:

Trust-wide reporting and analytics.

Configurable access controls so each school sees only what’s relevant.

Standardised processes where needed, with flexibility built in.

This dual approach helps maintain consistency across the trust, while respecting each school’s individuality.

6. Support That Works for You

Even the best HR software can fall short without the right support behind it. When issues arise, or when you simply need advice on how to get the most out of the system, timely and knowledgeable assistance is essential.

For MATs, where HR and payroll functions are often lean and time is at a premium, poor support can slow down operations and cause frustration. Choose a provider that:

Offers fast, reliable support with clear SLAs.

Provides dedicated account managers or education-sector specialists.

Includes helpdesk access, online resources, and regular system training.

Has transparent, reasonable pricing for support and updates, without hidden extras or costly mandatory upgrades.

Ultimately, your software should feel like a partnership, not just a product. The right provider will understand the education landscape and be proactive in helping your trust stay compliant, efficient, and confident in its systems. Remember, if your technology vendor leaves a little to be desired in this area, external consultants may be able to fill that gap.

Key Takeaways

Put your users first: Consider the common tasks your team and the wider trust need to do on a regular basis. Is it easy and simple to find and complete these functions?

Prioritise compliance: Choose software that supports accurate payroll, pension contributions, and statutory reporting.

Balance central control with local flexibility: Opt for a system that offers custom access and trust-wide insights.

Choose the right support partner: Look for providers that offer fast, expert assistance with transparent costs.

Final Thoughts

Investing in the right HR software isn’t just about ticking boxes, it’s about creating a solid foundation for your trust to thrive. Don't settle for second-best because it’s the software you’ve always used.

The HR tech market is thriving, with new solutions that can help you to streamline admin, reduce compliance risks, and gain better insight into your people, freeing up time and energy to focus on what really matters: delivering excellent education.

If you feel your current system is not meeting your needs, our system selection service can help you take an objective view of the market, and choose a technology provider that will support you now and in the future.

