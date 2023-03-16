More from Rolemapper

A well implemented and managed equal pay audit, and job evaluation process, can provide a ‘moment-in-time’ defence against an equal value challenge. But…Accurate, up-to-date job descriptions are critical to ensuring equal pay evaluations.
Accurate, up-to-date job descriptions (or profiles) are critical to implementing and managing pay equity audits, job evaluation processes and ensuring you have unbiased effective pay and grading structures.
A job evaluation process appraises individual ‘factors’ of compensatory characteristics – such as skill, effort, responsibility, and working conditions. Specific job descriptions (or profiles) are evaluated against these factors to determine a score and translate the role into a grading and compensation structure.
In a global organisation, job evaluation can be used to create globally consistent grades or bands which are immune from the influence of local currency fluctuations and also help ensure compliance with any local equal pay legislation.
The implementation and ongoing management of a job evaluation process, relies on an organisation having in place job descriptions (or profiles) that are accurate, up-to-date and an acceptable description to both the business and employees who sit in those roles.
As a quick aside, the naming convention (descriptions verses profiles) and the level of detail required in this document (high level versus local variations) is often a big topic of debate in organisations, we’ll share guidance on this in a later post.
For the purpose of simplicity, we are using the term “job description” as a catch-all for all job documents, be they high level profiles or specific local variations.
Suffice to say, irrespective of the definition or level of detail of the content, this is one of the biggest challenges to the implementation and management of an effective pay equity audit and job evaluation process: the state of an organisation's job descriptions.
Here's what most organisations find when they lift the lid on their job descriptions:
There is often no central location for job descriptions, they are saved all over (in shared drives, disparate systems, local drives)
The process of creating and updating job descriptions is manual, paper-based and not closely governed
Over 50% of job description (or profile) documents are out-of-date
Up to 60% of the skills listed in job descriptions are inaccurate or not required
There is a wide variety of formats; some long, some short, some structured, some free text – captured in various file types – Word documents, spreadsheets, PowerPoints, PDFs
There isn’t a consistent process in place to govern new job creation or to regularly review job descriptions
The result of this “job description chaos” is an urgent need to review, update and cleanse the existing job structure and job catalogue. This often overwhelming task requires stakeholders across multiple business areas and a considerable amount of time, effort and resources.
Having invested the effort to define your job architecture and job catalog, you want to be able to govern how new roles are defined across the organisation to avoid recreating the chaos and risk that may have existed before.
McKinsey found that most organisations undertake re-structure on average every 3 years. Couple this with the day-to-day changes to how roles are executed and the need for new jobs to be created in line with changing needs, your job structure will never and should never remain static.
It is therefore essential to put a process in place to govern how new jobs are created and how existing jobs are updated on an ongoing basis. However, this is where most organisations get stuck. Research shows that only 18 percent of organisations have proactive audit processes on maintaining their jobs.
Without this governance, organisations risk recreating the chaos that may have existed before and exposing the organisation to risk of equal pay claims.
Job description software automates job governance and ongoing management, reducing future risk of equal pay claims
Innovative organisations are investing in technologies that help create, maintain, manage and govern their job architectures, catalogues and job description information to ensure that jobs and pay are fair, accurate and up-to-date.
Many organisations are using technologies like RoleMapper to fast-track the process of job architecture creation and help analyse and maintain pay equity.
RoleMapper is an AI-powered, Job Description Management Platform that enables you to:
Create, consolidate, or harmonise your job architecture, grading and levels
Manage compliance and pay equity requirements
Automate the creation, editing and governance of job descriptions
