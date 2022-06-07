With everyone currently looking for ways to reduce their outgoings, employee funded or self-funded insurance based dental plans and cash plans can be a great way to bridge the gap. There are a range of dental plans and levels of cover that can be designed to suit you and your employees. Introducing a dental plan as part of your employee benefits package is a great way to support the health and wellbeing of your people and will surely put a smile on their face.
For employers
Increased loyalty – Demonstrates your commitment to the health and wellbeing of your employees
Reduction in absenteeism – Providing a dental plan encourages employees to get regular check-ups or the treatment they need, reducing the likelihood of time off due to pain / illness caused by oral health issues
Ideal for businesses of all sizes and budgets
Highly valued benefit that can be either employer or employee funded
For employees
Save money on expensive treatments
Peace of mind - they can access treatment when they need to, avoiding NHS waiting times
Provides cover for both routine and restorative treatments (fillings & extractions)
Many company dental plans do not need initial examinations to determine the cost
View more about our wellbeing offering here
1 Healthwatch England - https://www.healthwatch.co.uk/news/2020-12-09/covid-19-pandemic-pushes-nhs-dentistry-crisis-point-finds-new-report
2 British Heart Foundation - https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/heart-matters-magazine/medical/oral-health
For more information and advice on dental plans and other health and wellbeing benefits, please contact Dan Cockram who will be delighted to hear from you.
E: [email protected]
T: +44 (0) 7498 229335