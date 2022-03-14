Currently in high demand, healthcare benefits are an integral part of any wellbeing programme. The right suite of benefits will help position you as an employer of choice and attract and retain talent.

Yet, with an abundance of benefits and a wide range of providers, how do you select the right offering? This is where partnering with a specialist healthcare intermediary can bring huge value to your business, and your people.

The right intermediary (otherwise referred to as a healthcare benefits adviser) will work collaboratively with you as an extension of your own team, helping to optimise and where possible, extract further value from your existing benefits by reviewing your current programme to ensure you are fully aware of what it includes. They will work with you to advise on the right solutions for your business, based on an in depth understanding of the demographic of your team, your challenges, and what you aspire to achieve.

We’ve put together some advice on what to look for in a healthcare intermediary:

Established & credible – A business with a track record of working with a wide variety of clients representing a comprehensive mix of industries.

Independent – A truly independent intermediary will have strong relationships with an array of providers, allowing them to identify the best provider for your needs and tailor a healthcare benefits solution that’s right for your business.

Access to expert advice – The right advisory firm will have in-house experts with an extensive understanding and up-to-date market and technical knowledge across a suite of healthcare, group risk and wellbeing solutions.

Solution based consulting – Someone who listens and doesn’t just talk, who embraces the culture of your business and takes the time to understand your needs. They will provide tailored advice on things such as appropriate providers, benefit mix, eligibility criteria and continually explore innovative solutions to optimise your employee benefits, working with providers to drive greater value for your business and enhanced service levels.

Ongoing support – Make sure you have a dedicated account management team, providing ongoing support as you need it and assisting you throughout the year, such as post renewal, mid-term and pre-renewal of your benefits.

Open lines of communication – A specialist adviser will be able to help educate and communicate the benefits of your wellbeing programme to your people so they truly understand its value. They will also monitor claims, continually review your benefits roadmap and undertake market reviews and benchmarking activities so you can measure the value of your investment.

Tripartite relationship – Your adviser should be looking to build a collaborative partnership with you and your chosen providers – it shouldn’t feel transactional.

