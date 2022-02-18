How can retailers overcome these obstacles to offer the best experience to every employee – and drive motivation as a result? So many of the performance management methods and tools available just aren’t practical or effective for retailers, and if you’ve been burned before, you’ll know just how frustrating it can be trying to implement ‘one size fits all’ management solutions into a diverse retail environment.
Why you need holistic one-to-one performance management conversations
However, there’s one thing that should always be at the centre of performance management: holistic conversation. Open, honest and regular dialogue is key to recognising every employee as an individual, and unlocking their full potential. For retailers, the challenge lies in ensuring that every manager can have the breadth of conversation needed to connect with every employee, covering the agenda items that are most important to them.
A step by step to unlocking individual performance in retail
The first step is providing a framework that supports managers across every department to become a coach, who can have the right one-to-one conversations, at the right time, to understand every individual. In retail, it’s not always possibly to offer every employee the same benefits – especially when it comes to flexibility. But that shouldn’t stop managers from listening to every employee’s motivational drivers and challenges, and helping them to reach their goals.
The second step is using those conversations to unlock performance. Managers need to ask the right questions to find out what’s important to employees, whether its workplace promotion or personal factors like protecting time with family.
The next step is taking action. Managers and employees alike need to be empowered to set objectives, create change and measure results. Without actionable outcomes and accountability, one-to-one conversations can quickly become lip-service to employee experience, instead of driving real change to employee wellbeing and satisfaction in a retail environment.
The message for retailers is simple. If you provide your employees a good experience at work, they will in turn contribute towards a better experience for your customers. But you need to make sure you have a performance management structure that can meet the unique requirements of your workforce, not a generic management tool that doesn’t fit with the realities of retail.
At OpenBlend, we work with leading retailers such as Gymshark, Superdry and Dr Martens to enable every employee to perform at their best: for a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.
