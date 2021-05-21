Identify individual drivers and motivators
To get results, performance enablement needs to reflect every employee’s unique motivations, challenges and circumstances. Yet employees are not always forthcoming with this information, and managers need to ask the right questions to get to the heart of what really enables each individual’s performance. Whether that be career progression and recognition or personal priorities like family life and fitness. It is a manager’s role to equip themselves with this insight as it provides valuable context for every management conversation and enables more informed goal setting.
Follow a coaching framework for more effective conversations
Keeping track of every employee’s personal drivers and circumstances and managing their disparate needs is no mean feat. Not every manager will be an expert on each employee’s situation, but what they can be is a facilitator, working through the employee’s agenda and helping them to select their best options, as opposed to setting the direction and dictating the conversation. The GROW framework (Goal, Reality, Options, Way Forward) is a great tool that can guide managers through a series of coaching conversations to create accountable, measurable steps with the employee. This simple framework is valued by leaders and coaches, whether for a quick check-in, a team meeting, a coaching or mentoring session or planning a long-term change initiative.
Assess progress on objectives and improve accountability
Once GROW objectives have been set, managers can use the capability/motivation matrix to assess their progress and bring to light any barriers that are preventing employees from achieving their objectives. It’s a framework that allows managers to tackle difficult conversations from a coaching perspective, creating a positive, constructive interaction for the employee that drives better performance and greater accountability.
Coaching is a true enabler in supporting every employee to achieve their full potential.
Learn more with OpenBlend