More from NFP

Firstly, when offering any employee benefits internationally, you need to make sure you understand which benefits are required by local law. Determining whether these laws or other regulations apply to expats varies from country to country. In addition, for expats, you have the added complexity of whether compliance to home country laws still applies. Failure to comply with your legal requirements at any time can result in:
Regulatory fines
Reputational damage
Being declined future coverage
Consequently, administering, monitoring, and managing expat benefits, in addition to the benefits of your local national workforce, could add a considerable amount of additional time and effort for your HR team. As a result, it’s worth thinking about whether you’re able to manage this yourself or whether you need an external international benefits partner to help you choose, implement, and manage your international employee benefits.
While this article relates solely to expat benefits, we also understand how challenging it can be for an international business to manage the employee benefits strategy for local hires as well as expats in all their locations. From navigating legal and tax legislation to understanding local cultures, creating compliant and competitive benefits packages in multiple countries is no easy task.
In our latest guide, our global benefits specialists outline how you can help your business thrive internationally, implement new benefits and, importantly, ensure they remain fit for purpose. You will learn:
What to consider when designing your global benefits strategy
How to identify the right benefits and provider(s) to deliver them in all your locations
How to efficiently administer and run your global benefits programme
How to review and maintain oversight of your strategy
