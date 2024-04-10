Navigating Dynamic Employment Trends

Amidst a backdrop of economic uncertainty and global conflicts, the employment landscape of the UK is undergoing significant shifts. While the highly competitive hiring environment presents challenges – particularly for high-demand job titles and AI-related skills – opportunities abound for organizations to leverage data-driven hiring strategies and rethink their value proposition to better source and retain top talent.

Our comprehensive "Spring/Summer 2024 Europe Labour Market Report” explores the intricate dynamics shaping these markets. Here’s a look at the landscape in the UK, as well as notable trends in Ireland:

Macro Environment

The employment markets in both the UK and Ireland have faced significant volatility due to a turbulent economic landscape. Ongoing global conflicts, persistent economic uncertainty, heightened energy costs, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates have collectively fueled rising costs and contributed to a decline in hiring activity.

The UK job market has become more competitive, with a rise in available workers coupled with a decline in job vacancies. Meanwhile, the Irish job market has experienced a deceleration from the hiring boom of 2021-22, particularly in the technology sector, a key industry alongside pharmaceuticals.

Current interest rates have emerged as a factor affecting both regions, slowing investments, impacting liquidity and minimising growth opportunities across sectors.

According to data from KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, hiring activity for both permanent and temporary roles continues to fall. In Q4 2023 the UK experienced a 5% decline in the estimated number of vacancies, marking the 18th consecutive period of decline, and that trend continued into January 2024.

Skills in Demand

In the UK, a surge in AI technology adoption has increased demand for professionals proficient in AI and machine learning (ML). This aligns with the government's initiative to position the UK as a global leader in unlocking AI’s potential to enhance quality of life. Sought-after skills in global software sales, cloud services, and managed security expertise reflect the strategic priorities of companies navigating a technology-centric marketplace.

In Ireland, a housing crisis has propelled a surge in demand for construction-skilled workers. Looking aat other sectors, key trends include: Other notable developments include:

Technology: High demand for engineers, especially those specialised in validation and automation engineering

Pharmaceutical: An emphasis on skills such as microbiology and chemistry method testing, particularly within biopharmaceutical operations

Overall: Increased need for professionals with expertise in data analytics, data science, and project management using agile methodologies

Remuneration & Benefits

The UK experienced year-over-year wage growth of 6.4% in January 2024, rebounding from a Q3 decline of 3.6%. Conversely, Ireland saw moderate wage growth, reaching 3.7% by the close of 2023, below the Eurozone average.

Candidates’ decision-making processes extend beyond salary considerations to factors like remote work policies, holiday entitlements, pension contributions, and avenues for career progression. Maintaining a healthy work/life balance is a persistent priority, with flexibility playing a critical role.

Sixty-six percent of organisations in the region recognise the need to offer flexible working options when advertising jobs, underlining its growing importance in attracting and retaining talent.

Our new “Spring/Summer 2024 Europe Labour Market Report” also includes bill rates for key job titles in the UK and Ireland, as well as exploration of high-level trends across Europe. Beyond this broader analysis, we also dig deeper into the economic landscape in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. For much more, download the report now.

