Be the first to comment.

Overall, myskillcamp aims to use the investments to facilitate ‘controlled’ growth. Kevin Tillier explains that the company must scale responsibly, “...growing the team, culture, and the platform together” ensuring that the mistakes of other fast-growing start-ups, doesn’t become their own.
However, those in myskillcamp are confident that the experience and growth gained during the pandemic has prepared them for the next stage of the company’s journey. Afterall, the demand for their platform - and indeed eLearning as a whole - increased greatly, as did the need for new features to make home working and remote onboarding possible for so many companies. Myskillcamp managed to satisfy the demand for new features and has a stronger product because of it, attracting many large companies such as VOO, Apside, Thalys, and Decathlon to their client base.
Myskillcamp’s Chairman, Yvan Gouttebelle reiterates, “The success of the fundraising shows how far myskillcamp has come, but also how much of the journey is left for the company to become a lead provider in B2B employee upskilling, education and life-long learning”.
Current and future developments to achieve the title of ‘lead provider’ in the edTech industry are well underway according to myskillcamp Co-founders Kevin Tillier and Amandine Coutant. Such as newly implemented integrations with expert course providers like Coursera, Udemy Business and Global Exam, helping companies with content creation and curation, using AI to personalise the learning experiences, and even a myskillcamp app.
Yvan Gouttebelle concludes “The team led by Kevin and Amandine has a great track record and now has the financing available to achieve its commercial, innovation and impact goals. I am honored to be supporting them in this journey, and I’m looking forward to seeing the company grow and succeed”.
